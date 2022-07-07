Advertisement

Calumet Art Center weekly market opens for summer

The market will relocate inside of the Art Center in the event of poor weather
The Calumet Art Center is hosting a community summer market with vendors offering baked goods, artwork, and even live music.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A new weekly market has opened for the summer at the Calumet Art Center (CAC).

The CAC community market has six to 12 vendors that arrive at the Heritage Rose Garden every Saturday morning.

The market started off as a monthly market but was reorganized as a weekly market starting this summer. If the weather becomes poor, the market will move inside the Art Center.

These vendors sell a variety of goods, including face painting, jewelry, baked goods, and even artwork from the center. There is even a flute player that plays live music for customers as they browse.

Other creators are encouraged to become vendors at the market.

“We’re open to all kinds of vendors and independent consultants,” said Copper Country Creations Owner Michele Southerland. “All they have to do is call the Art Center, and we can have a spot ready for them.

The market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 1.

