Blackrocks rolls out new Hiawatha Ale ahead of traditional music festival

Blackrocks Hiawatha Ale
Blackrocks Hiawatha Ale(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery held the release party for its annual Hiawatha Ale. It’s a partnership between the Hiawatha Music Co-op and Blackrocks Brewery, as a portion of the proceeds goes to the co-op to help keep the music festival going.

In addition to the release of the new brew, there was live music for the release party Wednesday night. There was also a volunteer sign-up event for the music co-op.

“‘It says it’s right around the corner, it’s a great way for us to invite in our festival-goers, long-time festival-goers to new Hiawatha devotees, welcome our volunteers, we have an army of volunteers that work from their hearts,” said Terri Bocklund from the Hiawatha Music Co-op.

The annual Hiawatha Music Festival is July 22 through 24. This will be the 42nd year for the festival.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

