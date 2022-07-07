Aside from a few showers the pattern is nice
A weak front will glide through the region today. It will allow some clouds to increase along with isolated rain showers. High pressure sets in for the end of the week through Saturday. Then, a trough slowly digs in on Sunday through next week. It will bring in more humid and warmer air. We will also have more unsettled conditions with more showers and thundershowers.
Today: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers/thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 60s to low 70s along the shorelines
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the Great Lakes
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mainly Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Monday: Widespread showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers
>Highs: Mid 70s
