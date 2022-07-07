Advertisement

Aside from a few showers the pattern is nice

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak front will glide through the region today. It will allow some clouds to increase along with isolated rain showers. High pressure sets in for the end of the week through Saturday. Then, a trough slowly digs in on Sunday through next week. It will bring in more humid and warmer air. We will also have more unsettled conditions with more showers and thundershowers.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers/thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 60s to low 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mainly Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Widespread showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Little Agate
Little Agate now open in Westwood Mall
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness

Latest News

Partly cloudy and cool overnight before a Canadian Prairies system steers in widely scattered...
Mostly clear, calm before pop-up of rain chances Thursday
nice
A seasonal stretch with low rain chances
Areas of dense fog can reduce driving visibility below 1/4-mile at times until sunnier...
Lingering fog, drizzle before sun breaks out Wednesday
fog
AM Fog then isolated showers