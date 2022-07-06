Yooper Paranormal shares haunted Upper Michigan hotspots
Upper Michigan Today episode 68
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... fog persists, a city-wide game of Where’s Waldo is underway in Houghton/Hancock, Lakeshore Boulevard is closed for sewer repairs, a pocket park in Marquette gets beautified, Teal Lake beach is getting ready for an expansion project, and Meet Up and Eat Up is keeping families fed in Dickinson County.
Also, the two sisters behind Yooper Paranormal explain what they do and share which U.P. destinations they believe to be haunted.
Take a look at their equipment.
Plus, Tia and Steve say congratulations to a newly married couple.
