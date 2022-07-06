Advertisement

Yooper Paranormal shares haunted Upper Michigan hotspots

Upper Michigan Today episode 68
Yooper Paranormal on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... fog persists, a city-wide game of Where’s Waldo is underway in Houghton/Hancock, Lakeshore Boulevard is closed for sewer repairs, a pocket park in Marquette gets beautified, Teal Lake beach is getting ready for an expansion project, and Meet Up and Eat Up is keeping families fed in Dickinson County.

Also, the two sisters behind Yooper Paranormal explain what they do and share which U.P. destinations they believe to be haunted.

Yooper Paranormal talks haunted U.P. hotspots.

Yooper Paranormal shares ghost stories.

Plus, Tia and Steve say congratulations to a newly married couple.

You can submit your photos and videos to show on air here.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

