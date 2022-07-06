Advertisement

UPAWS sharing tips for national lost pet prevention month

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This month the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is sharing tips for national lost pet prevention month. More dogs run away on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

UPAWS staff say this weekend was very busy and they were able to return most pets brought in as strays. They say getting your pet microchipped is the best way to make sure you don’t lose your furry friend.

“The biggest thing that people can do this season is to get their animals microchipped, that helps the greatest when it comes to your lost pet and the law enforcement agencies have scanners, we have scanners and it greatly, greatly helps,” said Bill Brutto UPAWS executive director.

UPAWS offers microchipping, licensing and ID tags for your pets. They are currently open by appointment only.

