Advertisement

UP to see investments in new state budget, including $15M Regional Fund

The new budget allocates funds for K-12, corrections wages and development in the U.P.
The new budget allocates funds for K-12, corrections wages and development in the U.P.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Significant investments are coming to the U.P. under the state’s next budget.

The $76 billion state budget includes spending on a number of projects in the U.P.

$15 million is devoted to U.P. economic development overseen by InvestU.P.

“We think it’s a really transformative opportunity,” InvestU.P. CEO Marty Fittante said. “It’s really the first time that money of this significance has been entrusted to an economic development organization to tackle the priorities an area has.”

Fittante says this investment will help the organization address housing.

“The biggest priority by far is trying to tackle the housing shortage that we across the Upper Peninsula,” Fittante said. “My expectation is that we will look to invest most of those funds into trying to build out housing development across the Upper Peninsula.”

The budget includes $42 million for increased wages and benefits for state corrections staff.

Staff will see a 5% salary rate increase.

“Our corrections officers work so much overtime, it is an exhausting and dangerous job,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “Putting more resources so that we can ensure that they have the support they need to stay and to continue their jobs is really important.”

K-12 schools will see a $2.6 billion funding increase for a total budget of $19.6 billion.

$575 million will go to educator recruitment programs.

“One of the most important people in your child’s life is the person in front of the classroom,” Whitmer said. “Putting resources in to help students who are going to school right now to become teachers, helping student teachers. These are investments that will help districts have a robust staff of great educators who can deliver for kids.”

The budget also allocates $10 million for Buffalo Reef for a dock jetty and to dredge harmful stamp sands out of Lake Superior.

Click here for an extended interview with Governor Whitmer about the state budget.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning

Latest News

UPAWS sharing tips for national lost pet prevention month
The home currently houses 108 veterans. The new location will offer more home-like living...
Jacobetti Veteran home gets money for new building
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 07/06/2022
Old hospital site receives $8 million
Marquette’s former hospital site to receive $8 million in state budget