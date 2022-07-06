A seasonal stretch with low rain chances

High pressure to the north will bring in drier air today. Our next front comes tomorrow with isolated showers. Otherwise, the trend will mainly be dry through the weekend as high pressure dominates. An upper level trough in the jetstream digs in early next week leading to unsettled conditions.

Today: Morning patchy fog. Then, clouds decrease and skies become mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s along Lake Superior, low 70s along Lake Michigan, mid to upper 70s inland

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: 60s along Lake Superior, 70s to 80° inland

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

>Highs: 60s north, 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm with nigh time thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

