The Ryan Report - July 3, 2022

Don Ryan speaks with the President and CEO of First National Bank in Iron Mountain.
Don Ryan speaks with the President and CEO of First National Bank in Iron Mountain.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan sat down with the President and CEO of First National Bank in Iron Mountain, David Kashian to talk about the country’s inflation problem.

The First National Bank and Trust Company in Iron Mountain is one of Upper Michigan’s oldest banks. Ryan and Kashian talk about how banks have changed over the years. They also talk about how decisions by the Federal Reserve will affect you.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan speaks with the President and CEO of First National Bank in Iron Mountain.

Part 3:

Don Ryan speaks with the President and CEO of First National Bank in Iron Mountain.

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

