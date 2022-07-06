Respect Marquette promotes “Leave No Trace” in nature

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette has partnered with the “Leave No Trace” program to create the “Respect Marquette” coalition.

Respect Marquette is a county-wide partnership between Travel Marquette, trail organizations and Leave No Trace. The Executive Director of Travel Marquette, Susan Estler said the goal of the coalition is to help teach locals and visitors about the nature and culture of the county.

“People just don’t know best practices they might be new to going out on the trails or doing biking or something like that. Just giving everyone an opportunity and giving them some information,” Estler said.

Estler says Leave No Trace will provide resources on how to properly protect the outdoors. Education is also key as the coalition created the “Seven Principles” like sticking to trails and proper fire handling. Leave No Trace has done programs here in Marquette teaching children proper conservation techniques.

“The biggest thing is just getting the message out and having a unified message. We’ve worked with Leave No Trace to kind of Marquette-iffy the Seven Principles and those are the underpinnings of the program,” she said.

Estler said the core message is about sustainability and respecting nature in Marquette County. Social media posts and even a newspaper ad were used to get the message out about Respect Marquette.

“So we’re working on some social media posts for the summertime and just getting the messaging out and we’ll continue to with our messaging from now on and working with Leave No Trace,” she said.

To learn more about the Seven Principles and Respect Marquette go here. If you want to get involved with the organization you can also call Travel Marquette at (906)-228-7749.

