Repairs scheduled Thursday on Escanaba water main break

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Work to repair a water main break at the corner of 6th Avenue South and South 11th Street in Escanaba is scheduled for Thursday.

The City of Escanaba Water Department says water service may be disrupted in the areas and addresses listed below:

-1000 Block 6th Avenue South

-1100 Block 6th Avenue South

-708 South 11th Street

-700 Block South 12th Street

-1122 7th Avenue South

-1200 Block 7th Avenue South

-721 South 13th Street

-719 South 13th Street

-800 Block South 12th Street

-1200 8th Avenue South

-1201 8th Avenue South

Water Plant personnel will be going door to door with hangers to notify those residents that may be affected.

Allow yourself extra time if you are traveling in this area.

For any questions or concerns, contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-3291.

