‘Race to 1000′ Hancock Canal Run campaign pushes for more racers

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The push is on to get 1,000 racers in the Hancock Canal Run.

The Canal Run is less than a week and a half away, and preparations are still ongoing. This includes MDOT reducing the speed limit on Highway M-203 during the race.

A brand new campaign is looking to set a record for the event.

“New this year, the Canal Run has a ‘Race to 1000′ campaign,” said Canal Run Race Director Angela Luskin. “The goal is to get us over that 1000-mark for racers. Historically, the Canal Run has ranged anywhere over the last several years from 700 to a little over 800 racers. So we’re trying to get over that cusp to reach a thousand racers.”

The ‘Race for 1000′ aims to increase participation.

“It’s a long-standing community tradition,” continued Luskin. “Each year the race typically grows, and we just thought this would be a fun way to grow the race even more.”

As part of the campaign, previous racers who convince others to join are eligible for not only reductions on their entry fee, but a number of prizes as well.

“A past Canal Run racer can refer someone who hasn’t done the race in at least the last ten years,” added Luskin. “They can earn $5 off per racer who signs up for the Canal Run up to the cost of the entry fee that they paid.”

With such a large number of runners and walkers anticipated, the search for volunteers is also more important. Like the racers, volunteers will also have the opportunity to win prizes for signing up.

“We have a kayak that was donated by the Portage Health Foundation, a night’s stay that was donated by the Vault over in Houghton, as well as a $50 dollars gift card to Gino’s Restaurant in Hancock,” said Canal Run Committee Member Michael Babcock. “All of these prizes are available to anyone who volunteers. All you do is volunteer, show up for your shift, and you’ll be automatically entered in to win that prize.”

The Canal Run is next Saturday the 16th. For a full list of events and how to sign-up, click here.

