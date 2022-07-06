Advertisement

1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County

ATV crash graphic.
ATV crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after an ORV crash in Keweenaw County.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Trail BH, around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The 48-year-old driver crashed a couple of hundred yards from US-41/ Silver Mine Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man, who was riding on the same side-by-side, was thrown from the ORV and was taken to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital.

Helping at the scene were Allouez Township Medical First Responders, Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department, eagle Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sherman Township Volunteer Fire Department, Calumet Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Keweenaw County Medical Examiner, and Keweenaw Search and Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Teal Lake beach expansion project begins July 11.
Teal Lake beach to close for 3 weeks for expansion

Latest News

Upper Michigan elections.
Less than 4 weeks remain until statewide primary elections
Water faucet
Boil water advisory in place for 2 Escanaba blocks
Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette to be closed at US-41/M-28 intersection for utility work
The Griffin Family Café is now open for business following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the...
The Griffin Family Café opens in Hancock Jutila Center