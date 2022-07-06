1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County

CENTRAL, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after an ORV crash in Keweenaw County.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Trail BH, around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The 48-year-old driver crashed a couple of hundred yards from US-41/ Silver Mine Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man, who was riding on the same side-by-side, was thrown from the ORV and was taken to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital.

Helping at the scene were Allouez Township Medical First Responders, Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department, eagle Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sherman Township Volunteer Fire Department, Calumet Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Keweenaw County Medical Examiner, and Keweenaw Search and Rescue.

