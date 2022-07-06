Advertisement

NMU releases Women’s Cross Country schedule

No home meets this season
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University cross country team and head coach Jenny Ryan have announced their 2022 schedule, featuring four regular-season meets before the beginning of the championship season.

The first meet of the season takes place at the Ray Helsing Bulldog Invitational on Saturday, September 11, hosted by Ferris State University. The ‘Cats placed second in 2018.

The Green and Gold will then race at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday, September 23. NMU placed seventh of 27 competing teams last season, with Madison Malon leading the way for the Wildcats with a 25th place finish in a field of more than 300 runners.

The next meet for the Wildcats will take place on Saturday, October 8 at the Lucian Rosa Invitational hosted by UW-Parkside. NMU took third at the event a season ago.The Wildcats wrap up the 2022 regular season at the Warrior Challenge downstate, hosted by Wayne State University, on Saturday, October 22.

Championship season gets underway with the GLIAC Championships, hosted by Wayne State University. The meet is set for Friday, November 4.

The NCAA Midwest Regionals will take place in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 19. The NCAA Championships are set for December 3 from Seattle, Washington.

