Negaunee Library hosts U.P. author book signing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Author Book Signing is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Negaunee Public Library hosted 7 authors from a variety of genres. Mikel Classen, Ann Dallman, Deborah K. Frontiera, Mark Hassler, Allan Koski, Nikki Mitchell, and James Jackson were all in attendance for the signing.

Negaunee Public Library director Jessica Holman stressed the importance of representing U.P-based authors.

“We enjoy having local authors here because they are really the backbone of local libraries,” said Holman. “If you’re looking for local history, local stories, local interests, and stuff... These are the people.”

Holman also added that U.P. authors are essential to preserving local history.

More about the authors and the books they wrote can be found on the Negaunee Public Library’s Facebook page.

