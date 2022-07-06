Advertisement

Negaunee Library hosts U.P. author book signing

Various authors originating from the U.P. signed their work for readers.
Negaunee Public Library hosted a book signing for authors originating from the U.P.
Negaunee Public Library hosted a book signing for authors originating from the U.P.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Author Book Signing is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Negaunee Public Library hosted 7 authors from a variety of genres. Mikel Classen, Ann Dallman, Deborah K. Frontiera, Mark Hassler, Allan Koski, Nikki Mitchell, and James Jackson were all in attendance for the signing.

Negaunee Public Library director Jessica Holman stressed the importance of representing U.P-based authors.

“We enjoy having local authors here because they are really the backbone of local libraries,” said Holman. “If you’re looking for local history, local stories, local interests, and stuff... These are the people.”

Holman also added that U.P. authors are essential to preserving local history.

More about the authors and the books they wrote can be found on the Negaunee Public Library’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer explains what funding will help U.P. projects in the 2022-23 state...
Whitmer addresses U.P. projects in state budget - Full interview
More than 90 kids rode their bikes and scooters from Iron Street to Negaunee Ice Arena as part...
Kids Day celebrated during 2022 Pioneer Days in Negaunee
Garden Tour in Marquette
Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee Garden Tour tickets on sale
More than 30 people practice ahead of Sunday's tribute concert
Dickinson County Community Chorus to host tribute concert