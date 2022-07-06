Advertisement

Mostly clear, calm before pop-up of rain chances Thursday

Partly cloudy and cool overnight before a Canadian Prairies system steers in widely scattered rain, isolated t’storms Thursday.
Partly cloudy and cool overnight before a Canadian Prairies system steers in widely scattered...
Partly cloudy and cool overnight before a Canadian Prairies system steers in widely scattered rain, isolated t’storms Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure builds Wednesday, providing a midweek break of sunshine before a Canadian Prairies-based system clips Upper Michigan Thursday and brings scattered rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms mainly in the southern counties during the afternoon and early evening.

Then, high pressure rebuilds over the region to bring pleasant weather Friday and Saturday, before a strong system leeside of the Rockies in Montana approaches the U.P. Sunday, bringing potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region through early Tuesday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms mainly south; clearing late; west winds 5 to 10 mph

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior

Friday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms west in the evening; breezy and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms tapering off late

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning

Latest News

nice
A seasonal stretch with low rain chances
Areas of dense fog can reduce driving visibility below 1/4-mile at times until sunnier...
Lingering fog, drizzle before sun breaks out Wednesday
fog
AM Fog then isolated showers
Futurecast
Rain chances continue through Tuesday