Mostly clear, calm before pop-up of rain chances Thursday

High pressure builds Wednesday, providing a midweek break of sunshine before a Canadian Prairies-based system clips Upper Michigan Thursday and brings scattered rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms mainly in the southern counties during the afternoon and early evening.

Then, high pressure rebuilds over the region to bring pleasant weather Friday and Saturday, before a strong system leeside of the Rockies in Montana approaches the U.P. Sunday, bringing potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region through early Tuesday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms mainly south; clearing late; west winds 5 to 10 mph

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior

Friday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms west in the evening; breezy and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms tapering off late

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

