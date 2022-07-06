Mostly clear, calm before pop-up of rain chances Thursday
Partly cloudy and cool overnight before a Canadian Prairies system steers in widely scattered rain, isolated t’storms Thursday.
High pressure builds Wednesday, providing a midweek break of sunshine before a Canadian Prairies-based system clips Upper Michigan Thursday and brings scattered rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms mainly in the southern counties during the afternoon and early evening.
Then, high pressure rebuilds over the region to bring pleasant weather Friday and Saturday, before a strong system leeside of the Rockies in Montana approaches the U.P. Sunday, bringing potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region through early Tuesday.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms mainly south; clearing late; west winds 5 to 10 mph
>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior
Friday: Mostly sunny
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny
>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior
Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms west in the evening; breezy and warm
>Highs: 80
Monday: Mostly cloudy with potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; windy
>Highs: 70s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms tapering off late
>Highs: 70
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 70
