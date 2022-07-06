Michigan Tech releases Men’s Basketball schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 regular season schedule on Wednesday (July 6). The Huskies feature a full slate of contests in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and will bring in 13 opponents to SDC Gymnasium in Houghton.

Tech begins non-conference play by hosting a conference crossover tournament November 11-12 with opponents to be announced at a later time. The following week, the Huskies welcome University of Minnesota-Crookston (Nov. 18) before traveling to St. Louis to take on Missouri-St.Louis and Maryville (Mo.) in the UMSL Tournament (Nov. 22-23).

The road trip continues with a pair of Northern Sun Conference foes, including 2021-22 NCAA qualifier University of Minnesota Duluth (Nov. 26) and St. Cloud State (Nov. 27). MTU closes out a stretch of six straight games away from home against Wisconsin Parkside (Dec. 1) and Purdue Northwest (Dec. 3) to kick off GLIAC play.

The Huskies will see Northern Michigan University twice. The rivals tip off at Berry Events Center on January 14 and again at SDC Gymnasium on the final day of the regular season February 25. Michigan Tech swept the Wildcats in the regular season last year but had its postseason spoiled by MNU in the GLIAC Semifinals in March.

Should the Huskies qualify, the conference tournament begin with the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. MTU faces defending tournament champion Davenport University on January 19 (home) and February 11 (away).

Fans can watch all home games this season, including live statistics via MTU’s Stretch Internet Portal live stream. Home games again feature long-time play-by-play talent Mitch Lake.

Last spring, Michigan Tech finished 21-7 overall and won the GLIAC North Division title with a 16-4 conference record. Seniors Owen White and Trent Bell were first team All-GLIAC selections and head coach Josh Buettner was named GLIAC Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm.

The Huskies have been selected for entry in the NCAA Region Tournament two of the last three years and have not finished with a below .500 record since 2018-19. In the 101 seasons of men’s basketball at Tech, the squad has made 11 NCAA appearances and won three GLIAC Tournament titles.

Game times will be added to the schedule as they become available.

