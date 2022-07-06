Michigan Tech announces Women’s Basketball schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech women’s basketball announced its 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday (July 6). The Huskies will play a full slate of 18 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games this winter and host 13 opponents at SDC Gymnasium in Houghton.

Tech begins with an exhibition at University of Green Bay (Division I) on November 3. The Phoenix won went 19-8 last season, including 14-4 in the Horizon League. The Huskies lead off non-conference play November 11-12 and will see both William Jewell and Lewis University in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament, hosted by William Jewell.

MTU’s home opener is November 15 against Concordia St. Paul. A weekend trip to Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota Crookston (Nov. 17-19) and a short homestand against Northern Sun Conference foes St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth (Nov. 25-26) bookends the month of November.

Tech heads to Wisconsin Parkside on December 1 to open conference basketball. The longest road swing of the season is five games between December 29 and January 14, ending in a matchup with rival Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center. The Huskies then host the Wildcats in the final game of the regular season February 25. Last year Tech won both games of the season series against NMU.

Should the Huskies qualify, the GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals are set for March 1 with top seeds hosting.

Fans can watch all home games this season, including live statistics via MTU’s Stretch Internet Portal live stream, with long-time voice of the Huskies, Mitch Lake (play-by-play). Last year, the Huskies finished 18-11 overall, 12-7 in the north division, and made a run to the GLIAC Semifinals. Michigan Tech has recorded a season win percentage under .500 just once over the past 34 years. Head coach Sam Clayton begins her fifth fall at the helm.

Additional information regarding tickets and game times will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.