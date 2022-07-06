Advertisement

Marquette’s former hospital site to receive $8 million in state budget

By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Foundation is one step closer to redeveloping the former Marquette hospital property.

The state legislature has put $8M in its budget to finalize site preparation and demolition. The governor is expected to sign the spending plan soon.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said this is a monumental step toward redevelopment.

“This will bring down the total cost for that site, the total cost we projected in the Brownfield plan is around $20 million, that covers demolition, lead, and asbestos abatement and that covers site prep,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs said the more the site’s demolition can be funded outside of the Brownfield Plan, the more it will limit the tax capture and payment period.

“It will go back into tax dollars going directly back to taxing entities versus repaying those demolition costs,” Kovacs said.

The NMU Foundation’s David Nyberg said the state provided the money to invest in U.P. infrastructure.

“We’ve been keeping state and local officials apprised of where we’re at in the process in order to make this project a reality,” Nyberg said.

The next step for the foundation is to finalize its sale agreement with Duke Lifepoint in order to create a redevelopment plan.

“Our timeline really depends on a number of things but it’s really undetermined, a lot of that comes back to our current conversation with Duke Lifepoint, so we’re going to work really hard on that and hopefully have a positive result,” Nyberg said.

Kovacs said the redevelopment will benefit the Marquette community significantly.

“It will be employing people for many years, there’s a lot of good with that and also the fact there will be housing added into an area that was a neighborhood at one time,” Kovacs said.

The NMU Foundation selected the Marquette-based Veridea group as the master developer for the site.

