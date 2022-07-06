Advertisement

Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee Garden Tour tickets on sale

Garden Tour in Marquette
Garden Tour in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee is selling tickets for its annual garden tour. The self-guided tour takes people through six of the finest gardens in the Marquette area.

The event is a fundraiser for the committee which is looking to replace an underground sprinkler system. The Committee’s President, Jill LaMere, says the tour is a great way to get inspired.

“It’s a wonderful way to get great ideas about things that you might want to do in your own garden and it’s just a wonderful afternoon walk, you have a chance to see some really beautiful plantings and some lovely things,” LaMere said.

The garden tour is on July 28 from 1-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Landmark Inn, Nagelkirk Gardens and other garden shops.

