Less than 4 weeks remain until statewide primary elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminds voters that just under four weeks remain until Michigan’s statewide primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Voters can already cast their ballot from home or vote early in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, or they can vote at their polling place on Election Day.

“Voters have options in Michigan and, however you cast your ballot, you can have confidence that every vote will be counted securely and your voice will be heard in your community,” Benson said in a press release Wednesday.

Eligible Michigan citizens can register to vote online until July 18, or at their local clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Already registered voters can vote from home by requesting to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. They can make the request in person at their local clerk’s office or online at Michigan.gov/Vote. To ensure their absentee ballot arrives in time, voters should request an absentee ballot by July 18 to avoid potential mailing delays. If voters choose to go in person to their local clerk’s office, they can fill out their ballot and submit it in the same visit.

Voters are also reminded they can check the status of their absentee application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by calling their city or township election clerk. Voters who already received an absentee ballot should complete it, sign the back of the envelope and mail it or drop it off at their local clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible.

Absentee ballot request data shows more than 875,000 Michigan citizens have already requested their ballots for the Aug. 2 election. A side-by-side comparison of current absentee ballot request numbers, compared to the same time ahead of the 2018 statewide primary, is below. A breakdown of the numbers by jurisdiction is available online.

28 Days Before Election (July 5, 2022) 28 Days Before Election (July 10, 2018) Number of Applications Received 876,782 507,347 Number of Ballots Issued 846,011 480,784 Number of Ballots Returned 61,134 77,032

Voters can also cast their ballots in person at their polling place on Election Day, Aug 2. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote provides important information for voters ahead of Election Day, including a sample ballot, information about how to use voting equipment and how to contact your local clerk.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.