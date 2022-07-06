Advertisement

Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette to be closed at US-41/M-28 intersection for utility work

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of US-41/M-28. This closure is due to storm sewer work; during this closure, businesses and residences on south Lakeshore Boulevard will remain accessible by a signed detour on Front street and Baraga avenue.

