Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette to be closed at US-41/M-28 intersection for utility work
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of US-41/M-28. This closure is due to storm sewer work; during this closure, businesses and residences on south Lakeshore Boulevard will remain accessible by a signed detour on Front street and Baraga avenue.
