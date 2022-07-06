Kids Day celebrated during 2022 Pioneer Days in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day six of Pioneer Days in Negaunee was all about the kids. The Negaunee Elks Lodge once again held Kids Day, which featured the annual bike parade.

“This is just a fun way for kids to show their creativity by decorating their bikes and have a little ride up Iron Street,” said Elks Youth Coordinator Sara Munson. “Grandparents, aunts, uncles and parents come and watch, so it’s just a fun event for the community.”

More than 90 kids pedaled to Negaunee Ice Arena. Munson’s twin daughters, Lydia and Makayla, have been in the parade every year.

“We always see a ton of our friends here, even if we see them every day in the neighborhood,” Makayla said.

This was the first time the Elks Lodge and Love And Bicycles partnered for the parade. The shop provided ribbons and other supplies for bike decorating. Co-Owner Blake Becker enjoyed seeing the youth cycling under bright blue skies.

“It blows a lot of wind into our sails. We love to see people out riding bikes, and we love to continue fostering the enjoyment of bikes,” Becker said.

The fun did not stop there, as kids were treated to bounce houses, games and ice cream at the arena. The Munson twins said they will do Kids Day again.

“It’s fun, and I would not think of anything else I would want to do,” Lydia said.

“I just love watching kids have fun and being able to be themselves, do their decorations, and just be wild and crazy and show their personalities,” Sara said.

The kids are already looking forward to pedaling their way through next year’s parade. Pioneer Days continues Thursday with the Princess Pageant at 7 p.m. at Negaunee High School.

