Jacobetti Veteran home gets money for new building

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Veterans Homes, the administrative body overseeing the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, is receiving $34.2 million in state funding for a new building.

“It’s going to make quite a huge difference,” Michigan Veterans Homes CEO Anne Zerbe said. “Right now, that building is quite old, it used to be a hospital and was repurposed to be our state veterans home in Marquette. The new building will have private rooms with attached bathrooms so it’s going to represent a pretty significant change in the quality of life for the people living there.”

The total cost for the project is $97.6 million.

In addition to the state funding, the entity applied for and is hoping to receive a 65% match of $63.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Construction Grant Program.

The new building will be single-story and somewhere in the Marquette area, with a similar number of beds.

“We’re going to be looking at other sites, starting to work with local stakeholders and see what makes sense Our goal is to stay in the Marquette area if not in the city the township,” Zerbe said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer still needs to sign the budget the legislature approved.

She says this is a huge win for veterans in the U.P.

“I’ll never forget sitting over there with one of the veterans who shared with me all of the different ways that whether some of the national guards who are helping or the people that are working at the home contributed to a high quality of life for them,” Whitmer said. “It was really touching, these are important things, these are people who served our country. We should as a nation do better by them and this is one way we can.”

InvestU.P. CEO Marty Fittante says this project supports the whole community.

“This is a really important project,” Fittante said. “It not only creates jobs in terms of its build, on top of that it really becomes part of the fabric of the community.”

The project is looking to break ground in 2024 following the approval of federal funding.

