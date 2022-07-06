Advertisement

The Griffin Family Café opens in Hancock Jutila Center

The establishment offers breakfast and lunch menus, in addition to space for events and parties
The Griffin Family Café is now open for business following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the...
The Griffin Family Café is now open for business following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A brand new family-owned café has opened for business at Hancock’s Jutila Center.

The Griffin Family Café and Catering offers breakfast and lunch menus, baked goods, and ice cream to customers.

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce officiated the business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Café is located on the Center’s main floor in room 313, where the former Kangas Café was established. Per its name, it also offers café space and nearby rooms for events.

“We have side rooms that we’re able to use here at Finlandia,” said Café and Catering Owner Kelly Griffin. “So if people want to gather together and have either a meeting or a lunch meeting here, we can do the food and they can have their own private room, or if somebody just wants to have a birthday party for a friend.”

An open house to celebrate the opening was held shortly after the ceremony, with $1 ice-cream cones for sale.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
Marquette fireworks and boat parade still on for Tuesday night
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Forsyth Township’s Fourth of July parade canceled
Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing

Latest News

Model A car on display
Pioneer Days continues in Negaunee with Model A car show and ice cream
Participants receive stamps on passports for finding him, with ten making them eligible to...
Search for Waldo begins in Houghton and Hancock businesses
The search for Waldo has begun throughout Houghton and Hancock businesses in a month-long...
Search for Waldo begins in Houghton and Hancock businesses
Little Agate
Little Agate now open in Westwood Mall