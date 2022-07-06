The Griffin Family Café opens in Hancock Jutila Center

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A brand new family-owned café has opened for business at Hancock’s Jutila Center.

The Griffin Family Café and Catering offers breakfast and lunch menus, baked goods, and ice cream to customers.

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce officiated the business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Café is located on the Center’s main floor in room 313, where the former Kangas Café was established. Per its name, it also offers café space and nearby rooms for events.

“We have side rooms that we’re able to use here at Finlandia,” said Café and Catering Owner Kelly Griffin. “So if people want to gather together and have either a meeting or a lunch meeting here, we can do the food and they can have their own private room, or if somebody just wants to have a birthday party for a friend.”

An open house to celebrate the opening was held shortly after the ceremony, with $1 ice-cream cones for sale.

