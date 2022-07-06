Advertisement

Get a native plant from the Keweenaw Wild Ones

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Native garden plants that benefit birds, bees and butterflies are now available through the Keweenaw Wild Ones. Marcia Goodrich, the creator of the group explained native plants help the environment.

If you want to buy a native plant, click here.

Customers can order online and pick up the plants in Houghton on July 9-10.

Many different species are included in the sale, including milkweed, purple coneflower, New England aster.

