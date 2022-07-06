Advertisement

Dive team recovers body of man who drowned in lake on 4th of July

Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline(WLBT/Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Dive team members recovered the body of a 19-year-old who drowned at Lake Caroline in Mississippi on the Fourth of July.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jelani Porter jumped off the back of a boat and never resurfaced.

Dive teams from several agencies responded to the lake that afternoon to search for Porter. The search was called off due to inclement weather Monday evening but resumed Tuesday morning, WLBT reported.

The sheriff’s office said Porter was found about 30 yards from the shore using sonar and other imaging equipment.

“Basically, we’ve got a tragic accident where this young man, unfortunately, lost his life in the line of having fun,” Sheriff Randy Tucker said.

Tucker said Porter could swim and did not know why he succumbed. It is unclear if alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2022 WLBT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County

Latest News

Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
FILE - Seen on the screen of a device in La Habra, Calif., new iPhone 13 smartphones are...
Apple to add ‘lockdown’ safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs
Two-month-old Jose Ismael Gálvez is fed a bottle of formula by his mother, Yury Navas, 29, of...
US to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting