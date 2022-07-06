Dickinson County Community Chorus to host tribute concert

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - “That’s Amore” is one of the songs the Dickinson County Community Chorus will sing this Sunday during a tribute concert.

It is in honor of former member John Calo, who died in 2020. Chorus members say you will learn about Calo through the music.

“We are doing all of his favorites. John was Italian, and he loved to sing Italian,” said Crystal Hogan, chorus principal conductor. “He was a wonderful tenor... we are also doing some patriotic music, as well as a medley from Fiddler on the Roof. John was also very involved in our community theatre when we did musicals.

Calo was a chorus and band teacher at Kingsford and directed the community chorus for 20 years. Because of COVID-19, this concert has been two years in the making.

Dennis Fraker spent four decades singing with Calo and says this concert is different.

“Anything in honor of John is fine with me. I learned a lot from him, had a lot of fun and I will never forget it,” Fraker said.

More than 30 people have practiced with Hogan once a week on Tuesdays since May in preparation. Hogan says he’s excited to share a piece of Calo with the audience.

“The concert is going to be filled with joy,” Hogan explained. “We are going to say a lot about John in between the numbers and talk about them. If people didn’t know him before, they will really know him after this concert.”

The concert will be at Lake Antoine Park this Sunday at 7 p.m. CT. Admission is free. The group’s final song will be “Let there be Peace on Earth.”

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Kingsford at 7:15 p.m. CT. Updates will be posted here and on Facebook.

