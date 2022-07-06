Boil water advisory in place for 2 Escanaba blocks

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba residents living on the 200-300 blocks of North 16th Street should be advised of a boil water advisory, the city water department says.

All affected residents will receive a door hanger regarding the boil advisory. City employees will be door-knocking on Tuesday and expect low water pressure Wednesday.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, residents are directed to start boiling all drinking water taken from the public water system as per notification given above. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving consumption of water. It is advised to boil water per these instructions: Bring tap water to a solid boil, once the water is steadily boiling, continue to boil for five full minutes, allow to cool and store in a container. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking until further notice.

Once work is complete, mains will be flushed, water tested for bacteriological analysis, and each affected resident will be notified once safe to drink.

Once service is restored, if water still remains discolored after 20-30 minutes, contact the Water Department.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-3291.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.