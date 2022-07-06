Advertisement

Boil water advisory in place for 2 Escanaba blocks

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba residents living on the 200-300 blocks of North 16th Street should be advised of a boil water advisory, the city water department says.

All affected residents will receive a door hanger regarding the boil advisory. City employees will be door-knocking on Tuesday and expect low water pressure Wednesday.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, residents are directed to start boiling all drinking water taken from the public water system as per notification given above. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving consumption of water. It is advised to boil water per these instructions: Bring tap water to a solid boil, once the water is steadily boiling, continue to boil for five full minutes, allow to cool and store in a container. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking until further notice.

Once work is complete, mains will be flushed, water tested for bacteriological analysis, and each affected resident will be notified once safe to drink.

Once service is restored, if water still remains discolored after 20-30 minutes, contact the Water Department.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-3291.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Teal Lake beach expansion project begins July 11.
Teal Lake beach to close for 3 weeks for expansion

Latest News

Upper Michigan elections.
Less than 4 weeks remain until statewide primary elections
ATV crash graphic.
One man dead, one in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette to be closed at US-41/M-28 intersection for utility work
The Griffin Family Café is now open for business following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the...
The Griffin Family Café opens in Hancock Jutila Center