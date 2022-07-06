Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique offers custom wood-carved designs
Nick McDonald is a fourth generation woodworker who offers pre-designed and personalized work.
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Add a hand-crafted flare to your home or yard with a custom wood carving.
Nick McDonald of Mac’s Boys is carrying on his family tradition of woodworking.
You can find his pre-made designs scattered throughout Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.
McDonald also takes commissions for custom designs.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.
