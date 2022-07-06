Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique offers custom wood-carved designs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Add a hand-crafted flare to your home or yard with a custom wood carving.

Nick McDonald of Mac’s Boys is carrying on his family tradition of woodworking.

You can find his pre-made designs scattered throughout Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

Mac's Boys not only creates signs for your home, but for local businesses as well.

McDonald also takes commissions for custom designs.

Mac's Boys also offers customizable orders.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.