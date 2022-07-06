Advertisement

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique offers custom wood-carved designs

Nick McDonald is a fourth generation woodworker who offers pre-designed and personalized work.
Mac's Boys designs at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Mac's Boys designs at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.(Nick McDonald)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Add a hand-crafted flare to your home or yard with a custom wood carving.

Nick McDonald of Mac’s Boys is carrying on his family tradition of woodworking.

You can find his pre-made designs scattered throughout Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

Mac's Boys not only creates signs for your home, but for local businesses as well.

McDonald also takes commissions for custom designs.

Mac's Boys also offers customizable orders.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette's 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks
UPDATE: Marquette fireworks launched on foggy night
Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Teal Lake beach expansion project begins July 11.
Teal Lake beach to close for 3 weeks for expansion

Latest News

Repairs scheduled Thursday on Escanaba water main break
Upper Michigan elections.
Less than 4 weeks remain until statewide primary elections
ATV crash graphic.
1 man dead, 1 in hospital after ORV crash in Keweenaw County
Water faucet
Boil water advisory in place for 2 Escanaba blocks