Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village

AHMEEK VILLAGE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested at the Dollar General store in New Allouez on Thursday, June 30.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man with a knife chasing a woman in Ahmeek Village at 2:53 p.m.

The Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted. No further information has been given at this time. This article will be updated when further information is made available.

