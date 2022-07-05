Advertisement

Woman attacked by man with knife in Ahmeek Village

Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.
Police are investigating a man with a knife in Ahmeek.(Source: Gray News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AHMEEK VILLAGE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested at the Dollar General store in New Allouez on Thursday, June 30.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man with a knife chasing a woman in Ahmeek Village at 2:53 p.m.

The Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted. No further information has been given at this time. This article will be updated when further information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
Marquette fireworks and boat parade canceled due to weather
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Forsyth Township’s Fourth of July parade canceled
Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing

Latest News

Fireworks show generic
Marquette fireworks and boat parade still on for Tuesday night
Nagelkirk Garden's event manager Samantha Evans says prices have stabilized since opening the...
Marquette Township wedding planners see increased costs caused by inflation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Newspapers being digitalized
UPLINK to host community digitization event in Ontonagon