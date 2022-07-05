UPLINK to host community digitization event in Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A community digitization event is coming to Ontonagon next week.

The Upper Peninsula Digital Network, or UPLINK, is digitally preserving primary source material documenting the history of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Next week, UPLINK is hosting a two-day workshop in Ontonagon to digitalize documents and post them to UPLINK’s online archive. Attendees can bring letters, diaries, photos, and other materials, or can even share stories using one of two audio recording areas.

This is part of UPLINK’s Revealing Hidden Collections project.

“We’re trying to bring out all of the old historical records that are scrolled away in people’s homes and digitize them and get them online so that folks can use them,” said Marcus Robyns, NMU university archivist. “They can actually view them, review them, learn more about the history of their local communities, and then scholars can use them for historical research.”

The event will be held at the Ontonagon Village Housing Commission, 100 Cane Court, on July 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Thursday there will also be a presentation on how to care for your photos and other mementos.

