Advertisement

UPLINK to host community digitization event in Ontonagon

Newspapers being digitalized
Newspapers being digitalized(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A community digitization event is coming to Ontonagon next week.

The Upper Peninsula Digital Network, or UPLINK, is digitally preserving primary source material documenting the history of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Next week, UPLINK is hosting a two-day workshop in Ontonagon to digitalize documents and post them to UPLINK’s online archive. Attendees can bring letters, diaries, photos, and other materials, or can even share stories using one of two audio recording areas.

This is part of UPLINK’s Revealing Hidden Collections project.

“We’re trying to bring out all of the old historical records that are scrolled away in people’s homes and digitize them and get them online so that folks can use them,” said Marcus Robyns, NMU university archivist. “They can actually view them, review them, learn more about the history of their local communities, and then scholars can use them for historical research.”

The event will be held at the Ontonagon Village Housing Commission, 100 Cane Court, on July 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Thursday there will also be a presentation on how to care for your photos and other mementos.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
Marquette fireworks and boat parade canceled due to weather
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Forsyth Township’s Fourth of July parade canceled
Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing

Latest News

Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend
UP SAIL staff poses with the disability pride flag.
UP SAIL hoists flag for disability pride month
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
U.P. transit authorities have been facing the negative impacts of high gas prices for the past...
UP transit authorities face negative impact from high gas prices