UP SAIL hoists flag for disability pride month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s disability pride month, and a U.P. nonprofit is raising a flag to raise awareness.

U.P. Superior Alliance for Independent Living, or SAIL, works with individuals, their families, and other local organizations to assist individuals and promote accessible U.P. communities.

The U.P. SAIL staff attended a flag-raising Tuesday to raise awareness for disability pride month.

“I’m really excited for people to learn a little bit about it and what it’s all about,” said Jamie Glenn, U.P. SAIL accessibility advocate. “Maybe we can bring more awareness throughout the U.P. and throughout Michigan about the ADA and what we stand for here at SAIL.”

The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law on July 26, 1990. It protects people with disabilities from discrimination.

