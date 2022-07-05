UP criminal justice professionals explain SCOTUS Miranda decision

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.”

This is the first half of a phrase used by police, known as the Miranda warning. On June 23, the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision on Vega v. Tekoh says suspects who do not receive a Miranda warning cannot sue an officer for damages.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Gianunzzio said the ruling does not change whether a law enforcement officer is required to read someone their Miranda rights.

“We are there simply to protect everybody’s constitutional right and Miranda is part of that constitutional right. So when somebody is going to be interrogated, they’re under arrest and questioned by police, our department will continue to read Miranda rights,” Gianunzzio said.

Delta County Prosecutor Lauren Wickman said if a law enforcement officer does not read someone their Miranda rights any statements during interrogation are not admissible in the court of law. And, the new ruling will not change that.

“In general, the rule is that if you are not Mirandized and it is a custodial interrogation, those statements will not come into court,” Wickman said.

Giannunzio said this ruling should not impact trust in the legal system.

“This decision really means very little to the procedures law enforcement will be following,” Giannunzio said.

Wickman said Miranda rights are a vital part of the legal process.

“It adds more validity to any statement if they are read those warnings they understand their rights and they still decide to go ahead and speak to law enforcement, it adds more credibility to those statements,” Wickman said.

