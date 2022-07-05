Advertisement

UP criminal justice professionals explain SCOTUS Miranda decision

The United State Supreme Court Courthouse.
The United State Supreme Court Courthouse.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.”

This is the first half of a phrase used by police, known as the Miranda warning. On June 23, the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision on Vega v. Tekoh says suspects who do not receive a Miranda warning cannot sue an officer for damages.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Gianunzzio said the ruling does not change whether a law enforcement officer is required to read someone their Miranda rights.

“We are there simply to protect everybody’s constitutional right and Miranda is part of that constitutional right. So when somebody is going to be interrogated, they’re under arrest and questioned by police, our department will continue to read Miranda rights,” Gianunzzio said.

Delta County Prosecutor Lauren Wickman said if a law enforcement officer does not read someone their Miranda rights any statements during interrogation are not admissible in the court of law. And, the new ruling will not change that.

“In general, the rule is that if you are not Mirandized and it is a custodial interrogation, those statements will not come into court,” Wickman said.

Giannunzio said this ruling should not impact trust in the legal system.

“This decision really means very little to the procedures law enforcement will be following,” Giannunzio said.

Wickman said Miranda rights are a vital part of the legal process.

“It adds more validity to any statement if they are read those warnings they understand their rights and they still decide to go ahead and speak to law enforcement, it adds more credibility to those statements,” Wickman said.

For more information on the SCOTUS Miranda decision click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
Marquette fireworks and boat parade canceled due to weather
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Forsyth Township’s Fourth of July parade canceled
Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing

Latest News

UP SAIL staff poses with the disability pride flag.
UP SAIL hoists flag for disability pride month
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
U.P. transit authorities have been facing the negative impacts of high gas prices for the past...
UP transit authorities face negative impact from high gas prices
Nick Baumgartner joins July 4th festivities in Ishpeming.
Nick Baumgartner joins July 4th festivities
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit