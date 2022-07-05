Advertisement

Teal Lake beach to close for 3 weeks for expansion

Teal Lake beach expansion project begins July 11.
Teal Lake beach expansion project begins July 11.(City of Negaunee)
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee will begin its beach expansion project on Teal Lake, starting on Monday, July 11.

The beach will remain closed during the duration of the project, which is estimated to last three weeks.

This project is being funded with a $82,600 grant awarded by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The project will involve multiple upgrades to the Teal Lake beach shoreline. These upgrades are based on recommendations from the Michigan State University’s Teal Lake Shoreline Climate and Health Adaptation Vision project which was completed in July 2020.

These upgrades include an expansion of the sandy area of the beach from 1000 square feet to 1800 square feet, relocation of the street surface stormwater discharge pipes, installation of ADA components (ramp and beach mat), the addition of picnic tables, and some tree plantings.

The overall cost of the project is $107,700, with the city contributing 25 percent of the funding, equaling $25,100.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to not enter the construction zone and seek alternate locations to swim from.

“We are fortunate to have a large section of accessible shoreline along Teal Lake. The shoreline south of the beach will remain open for public access during this project,” City Manager Heffron said.

