Summer lunch program looks to help families in Dickinson County

The “Meet Up and Eat Up” program provides free meals to children under 18.
Children and families line-up to get a free lunch meal as part of Breitung Township School's...
Children and families line-up to get a free lunch meal as part of Breitung Township School's "Meet up and Eat up" program(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Families and children lined up for lunch outside the Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain on Tuesday.

The “Meet Up and Eat Up” program provides free meals to children under 18. Kendra Gribble, a mom of two young children, says this program provides needed financial relief.

“It is very much so a struggle as far as the cost of everything financially right now, especially food,” Gribble said. “I am definitely more aware of the things we buy and have actually cut down a bit on some items we normally buy.”

The Breitung Township School District has hosted the program thanks to funding from the USDA for the last dozen years. The YMCA is one of four distribution centers. Each child enrolled in a summer camp or daycare gets a free lunch.

“We provide 39 meals every day for their daycare. I go off that, numbers-wise. So, for today I brought enough for 85 meals,” said Nikki Hull, a Woodland Elementary Kitchen staff member.

For anyone over 18, the cost is $5.25. Each day provides nutritious options.

“Today’s meal is French toast sticks and sausage. We also have a full [vegetable and fruit] bar. I have lettuce, carrots, tomatoes and more,” Hull said.

Gribble said this is her first year taking advantage of the program. She has also connected with other moms facing similar problems she is.

“Being a stay-at-home mom, you maybe don’t get out as much, but I truly have met some of my best friends here at the Y,” Gribble said.

The three other distribution locations are Kingsford Middle School, Woodland Elementary School, and Quinnesec park. The program is offered on weekdays and runs through Aug. 12.

