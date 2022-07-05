Search for Waldo begins in Houghton and Hancock businesses

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The search for the elusive Waldo has begun throughout over a dozen businesses in Houghton and Hancock.

“It entails local businesses hiding a mini Waldo around downtown locations,” said North Wind Books Manager April Stevens. “Seekers and participants go to those places to find it. Once they find the Waldo, they get their card stamped, and once they have at least ten stamps, they come back to the bookstore to enter for some grand prizes.”

North Wind Books is hosting the activity for the first time since 2012.

“This is actually the tenth year of the ‘Finding Waldo Local Campaign’,” continued Stevens. “It’s put on by the American Booksellers Association, along with Candlewick Press, which publishes the ‘Waldo’ books.”

North Wind asked several businesses in the area to participate, and many were happy to join.

“It was awesome that they reached out to us to ask us to participate,” said Black Ice Comics and Books Owner Shana Porteen. “And who doesn’t love Waldo and ‘Finding Waldo’? So we were really excited to be a part of this.”

Businesses participating see it as a great way for residents to check out unexplored storefronts.

“It’s a fun game for people to play, right?” said Good Times Music Owner Bruce Rundman. “And then it will get people in and out of our businesses that may never have come in before, or may not know the extent of what our different businesses have here.”

Seekers have until July 30 to find Waldo and turn in their stamp passports to North Wind for prizes.

“We do have a five-book Waldo collection up for grabs, along with other Waldo books and a couple of gift certificates for North Wind Books,” added Stevens.

The event will conclude on Aug. 1 with a grand celebration and a prize drawing for the winners at North Wind Books.

Participating businesses:

Keweenaw CO-OP

Amy J’s Pasty and Bake Shop

K.C. Bonker’s Toys & Coffee

Copper Country Community Arts Center

St. Vincent de Paul Store

The Flower Shop

Sunflower Books and Coffee

Gartners Gallery

Black Ice Comics & Books

Quincy Mine Gift Shop

Portage Paddle Sports Houghton

Good Times Music

Portage Lake District Library

