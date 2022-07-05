Pioneer Days continues in Negaunee with Model A car show and ice cream

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pioneer Days is in full swing and the Negaunee Historical Society held their annual car show and ice cream social Tuesday evening. Vintage Ford Model-A’s were parked in front of the museum in Negaunee, while inside they were serving up ice cream.

There was also a demonstration of rag rug making using a loom. Members of the Historical Society said the event is a great way to show visitors what’s new at the museum each year.

“We invite the public to come into the museum and check out anything that’s new that we have to offer, check out the cars, there are people who have model A’s and only come to this event and they look forward to it because that’s how they celebrate Pioneer Days in Neguanee,” said Donna Bjork, a member of the Negaunee Historical Society.

Pioneer Days continue this week and culminates with a parade and fireworks on Saturday, July 9.

