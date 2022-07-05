Advertisement

One man walks around the world, his message

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MINNESOTA, (WLUC) - One man from the Netherlands is attempting a feat that no one has ever done before. He is walking across each continent in the world, but that’s not his only goal; he is also helping out Nepal as he travels.

Tom Boerman is tracking his experience through TikTok and you can follow along on his Instagram page, here. He explained he is currently in Minnesota but is working his way around the 7 continents of the world.

If you want to donate to the cause click here.

