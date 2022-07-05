Michigan Lottery introduces first-ever $50 instant game ticket

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Lottery is celebrating 50 years with its first-ever $50 instant game ticket.

The $300 million Diamond Riches game launched Tuesday, July 5. It offers lottery players a chance to win more than $300 million in prizes ranging from $50 up to $6 million.

The $6 million top prize is the largest prize ever offered on an instant game in the state.

In addition to three $6 million top prizes, the game also offers 100 $50,000 prizes, the Michigan Lottery said.

Each non-winning ticket is eligible for a second-chance prize ranging from $500 to $100,000. Players can enter by scanning non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by Nov. 13.

