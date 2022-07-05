Advertisement

Marquette Police Department responds to holiday weekend

Noise and public intoxication were among the most common complaints this weekend.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July brought food, fun, fireworks… and crime to Marquette this weekend.

The Marquette Police Department (MPD) responded to about 200 calls this holiday weekend. Most of the calls were regarding noise and public intoxication. The number of calls and types of reports were typical for a holiday, according to the MPD.

The MPD road patrol captain said the community was safe and responsible this weekend.

“So just a big ‘thank you’ to the community,” said Captain James Finkbeiner. “They were good support for us, but policed themselves too, and had a really enjoyable weekend. Lots of people from out of town had a really good time, too. So, it was a really good Fourth of July Weekend.”

Extra officers will be present at the rescheduled fireworks Tuesday night to oversee the large crowd that is expected to assemble.

