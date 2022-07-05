Advertisement

Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee takes on pocket park in Marquette

Flower garden at Pocket Park in Marquette
Flower garden at Pocket Park in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee took on a new project this summer the Phil Niemisto Pocket Park in downtown Marquette.

Volunteers from the group have planted flowers there and have been taking care of the park since their annual planting in south Marquette has been canceled because of a road construction project. Members of the committee say they hope another group can get involved with the park next year.

“It’s a good opportunity, they’ve been gracious enough to make signs for us to give us some recognition for some of the things we’re doing, but, for another group, just to be involved in supporting the community and adding to the beautification, this is such a great spot,” said President of the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee, Jill LaMere.

The Beautification Committee is also currently selling tickets for its upcoming Garden Tour. That will take place July 28.

