Little Agate now open in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop has opened up inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Little Agate is a children’s clothing & gear consignment store featuring quality brands for kids.

The Owner, Leah Blanchard has run several successful mom-to-mom type clothing sales and now can continue to serve her customers with a retail space.

“Going from a few years ago having this dream and idea and feeling like it was completely unattainable to now standing in the middle of my store and getting to serve my customers and community is really unbelievable,” Blanchard said.

Little Agate is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New consignments are accepted Tuesday-Saturday. They are currently looking for clothing sized for 4T-6T and up.

