Little Agate Clothing Store providing parents with year-round consignment shopping

Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Hiawatha Music Fest tickets are on sale, Michigamme celebrates 150 years in action, while Bark River goes back a year to celebrate its sesquicentennial.
Also, a new children’s consignment store opened up in the Westwood Mall Tuesday. Leah Blanchard, the sole face behind Little Agate Clothing Store, talks about the need for consignment shopping within the community.
What to expect when consigning or shopping with Little Agate.
Plus, some U.P. fireworks shows have been postponed. Here’s when you can catch them.
