Little Agate Clothing Store providing parents with year-round consignment shopping

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Hiawatha Music Fest tickets are on sale, Michigamme celebrates 150 years in action, while Bark River goes back a year to celebrate its sesquicentennial.

News of the day on Upper Michigan Today, July 5.

Also, a new children’s consignment store opened up in the Westwood Mall Tuesday. Leah Blanchard, the sole face behind Little Agate Clothing Store, talks about the need for consignment shopping within the community.

Leah Blanchard of Little Agate Clothing store talks about the need for consignment shopping in the Marquette area.

What to expect when consigning or shopping with Little Agate.

Bring your gently worn baby/toddler/children's clothes to Little Agate Clothing Store.

Plus, some U.P. fireworks shows have been postponed. Here’s when you can catch them.

Tia shares what's coming up this week on Upper Michigan Today.

