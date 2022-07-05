Advertisement

Little Agate Clothing Store providing parents with year-round consignment shopping

Upper Michigan Today episode 67
Little Agate Clothing Store opens July 5 in the Westwood Mall.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Hiawatha Music Fest tickets are on sale, Michigamme celebrates 150 years in action, while Bark River goes back a year to celebrate its sesquicentennial.

News of the day on Upper Michigan Today, July 5.

Also, a new children’s consignment store opened up in the Westwood Mall Tuesday. Leah Blanchard, the sole face behind Little Agate Clothing Store, talks about the need for consignment shopping within the community.

Leah Blanchard of Little Agate Clothing store talks about the need for consignment shopping in the Marquette area.

What to expect when consigning or shopping with Little Agate.

Bring your gently worn baby/toddler/children's clothes to Little Agate Clothing Store.

Plus, some U.P. fireworks shows have been postponed. Here’s when you can catch them.

Tia shares what's coming up this week on Upper Michigan Today.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

