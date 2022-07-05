Advertisement

Lingering fog, drizzle before sun breaks out Wednesday

Areas of dense fog can reduce driving visibility below 1/4-mile at times until sunnier conditions Wednesday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The strong weather system that brought soaking rain to Upper Michigan during the Fourth of July exits the region, with residual light showers drizzle and fog lingering Tuesday night. Areas of dense fog can impact the evening and Wednesday morning commute, reducing visibility to less than half a mile on occasion -- use low beam headlights and reduce speed as needed.

High pressure builds Wednesday, leading to gradual clearing and a midweek break of sunshine, before a Canadian Prairies-based system clips Upper Michigan Thursday and brings scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Then, high pressure rebuilds over the region to bring pleasant weather Friday and Saturday, before a strong system leeside of the Rockies in Montana approaches the U.P. Sunday, bringing potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms to the region through early Tuesday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with early with drizzle and areas of dense fog; gradually clearing to partly cloudy/mostly sunny in the afternoon; north through northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Highs: 60s to Upper 70s (cool near Lake Superior, warm interior)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s interior

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms west in the evening; breezy and warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with potentially moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain tapering off late

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

