Advertisement

Governor Whitmer announces Upper Peninsula road projects

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced today that there will be two road construction projects beginning in the Upper Peninsula.

Beginning Tuesday, July 5 2.2 miles of M-26 from 21st Street to Lake Linden in Houghton County will be getting resurfaced. This work includes sealing, asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete sidewalk ramps, and pavement markings. MDOT has invested about one million dollars into the project. Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures during the project. Completion is scheduled for August.

The second project is in Iron County; that project also starts Tuesday July 5. MDOT has invested 1.5 million into resurfacing 6.5 miles of M-189 from the Wisconsin/Michigan state line to north of Hiawatha Road in Caspian and Iron River. This project has a completion date of September 16th. Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures during this project.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
Marquette fireworks and boat parade canceled due to weather
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Forsyth Township’s Fourth of July parade canceled
Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing

Latest News

Gladstone fireworks rescheduled
AAA: Downward trend continues for Michigan gas prices
Fireworks show generic
Marquette fireworks and boat parade canceled due to weather
Munising was red, white, and blue with patriotism this Independence Day.
Munising celebrates Independence Day