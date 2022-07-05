Governor Whitmer announces Upper Peninsula road projects

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced today that there will be two road construction projects beginning in the Upper Peninsula.

Beginning Tuesday, July 5 2.2 miles of M-26 from 21st Street to Lake Linden in Houghton County will be getting resurfaced. This work includes sealing, asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete sidewalk ramps, and pavement markings. MDOT has invested about one million dollars into the project. Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures during the project. Completion is scheduled for August.

The second project is in Iron County; that project also starts Tuesday July 5. MDOT has invested 1.5 million into resurfacing 6.5 miles of M-189 from the Wisconsin/Michigan state line to north of Hiawatha Road in Caspian and Iron River. This project has a completion date of September 16th. Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures during this project.

