Dickinson County YMCA welcomes new fitness coordinator

Sandi Bingham brings over 20 years of experience to Iron Mountain
YMCA logo inside the main lobby
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain has a new health and wellness fitness coordinator, Sandi Bingham.

She is one week into her new role at the Dickinson center. Bingham brings over 20 years of experience in the field to Iron Mountain.

She looks forward to connecting with members and bringing new ideas to the table.

“I want to offer some new classes maybe we didn’t have before,” Bingham said. “I have several classes that I teach that I love to teach. I would love to bring a kickboxing class, a cardio kickboxing class.”

Bingham comes from Illinois and she looks forward to making the U.P. her home.

