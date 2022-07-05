Advertisement

Celebrate the return of the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival

Pre-festival beer release party happening July 6 at Blackrocks Brewery
The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is set to return in 2022.(Hiawatha Music Co-op)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved tradition is returning to Marquette.

Mark your calendars for the weekend of July 22-24. The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is returning for its 42nd year after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus.

And to keep up with tradition, Blackrocks Brewery is hosting its annual Hiawatha beer release party Wednesday, July 6.

Terri Bocklund, the incoming Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-Op shares event details + gives a full lineup of festival events.

Terri Bocklund, the incoming Executive Director of Hiawatha Music Co-Op, talks about event details and pre-festival parties.

Bocklund says thank you to the volunteers who’ve kept the tradition alive for nearly half a century.

You can learn more about this year's lineup for the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival at www.hiawathamusic.org.

You can buy wristbands at the Hiawatha Music Co-op in the Village Shopping Center Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. or online at hiawathamusic.org.

