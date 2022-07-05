Celebrate the return of the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival
Pre-festival beer release party happening July 6 at Blackrocks Brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved tradition is returning to Marquette.
Mark your calendars for the weekend of July 22-24. The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is returning for its 42nd year after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus.
And to keep up with tradition, Blackrocks Brewery is hosting its annual Hiawatha beer release party Wednesday, July 6.
Terri Bocklund, the incoming Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-Op shares event details + gives a full lineup of festival events.
Bocklund says thank you to the volunteers who’ve kept the tradition alive for nearly half a century.
You can buy wristbands at the Hiawatha Music Co-op in the Village Shopping Center Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. or online at hiawathamusic.org.
