AM Fog then isolated showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A warm and muggy air mass remains in the wake of yesterday’s rain. Today isolated showers develop from lake breezes, but the evening and night will be dry. Our next disturbance comes on Thursday with another round of showers and thundershowers. Temperatures this week will be seasonal.

Today: Morning fog followed by mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers during the afternoon in the central counties

>Highs: Upper 50s to 60s north, mid to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s

