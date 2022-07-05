Advertisement

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots.

First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
Marquette fireworks and boat parade canceled due to weather
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette beaches closed Monday morning
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Forsyth Township’s Fourth of July parade canceled
Pro-choice protesters blocked 4th of July parade in Downtown Lansing

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Highland Park mass shooting news conference
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers
A Vietnam war veteran receiving the Medal of Honor tells his story.
Medal of Honor recipient tells his story
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained