What to know about hearing and fireworks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bright colors and loud booms will fill the sky Monday night so be prepared.

Dr. Melissa Collard, the owner of Upper Peninsula Audiology, said there are two main things to keep in mind when it comes to fireworks; protection and proximity. She explained if you are setting off any fireworks, you should always be wearing hearing protection.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.